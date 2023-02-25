Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,541 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $62,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $218.21 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

