Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 274,120 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $60,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VNO opened at $20.39 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

