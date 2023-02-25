Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 363 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $58,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.