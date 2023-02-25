Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 425,732 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,720,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 425,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Archrock worth $62,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Archrock by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 689,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 243,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,794,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of AROC opened at $10.94 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

