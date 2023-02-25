Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,583,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $59,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Harmonic by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 401,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 453,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 309,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Performance

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.