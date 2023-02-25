Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,720,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 425,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Archrock worth $62,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Archrock by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 689,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 243,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,794,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

