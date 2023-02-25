Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $59,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

