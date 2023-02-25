Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

IBP opened at $113.82 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.