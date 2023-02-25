Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

