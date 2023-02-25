Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $59,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after acquiring an additional 162,599 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,596,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.94 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

