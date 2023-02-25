Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $59,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $62.94 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

