Driven Brands’ (DRVN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.
DRVN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.
Shares of DRVN opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
