Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 514,047 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

