Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $622.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.48% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 258,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

