Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $20.54 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

