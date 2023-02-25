Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $243.73 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

