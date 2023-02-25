Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 64,295 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BLMN stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after acquiring an additional 323,248 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

