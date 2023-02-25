Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 164.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.7 %

Enel Chile Profile

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.