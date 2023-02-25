Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 316,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRGV shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

NRGV stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

