Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Appili Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Appili Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

