Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstone Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,236,027.20. Company insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Articles

