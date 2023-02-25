Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.43) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

