Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Workiva Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workiva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year. The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Workiva stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,171,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

