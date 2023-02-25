Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 157.28%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.11 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

