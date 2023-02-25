Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 157.28% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.