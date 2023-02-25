EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EverCommerce by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

