Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

