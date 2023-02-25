ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 11,402 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Radware Stock Performance

Radware Company Profile

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,078.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1,059.50 and a beta of 0.93. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.