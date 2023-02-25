ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 12,014 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

