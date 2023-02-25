ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 46,167 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after buying an additional 487,843 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,962 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

