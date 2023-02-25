ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 9,283 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $103.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

