ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 127,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 295.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
