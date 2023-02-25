ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,112 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Insider Activity

TechTarget Trading Down 3.1 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.44. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.