ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 516.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,882 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

