ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 468,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 409,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,111,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 403,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

ACAD opened at $18.92 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $314,203. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

