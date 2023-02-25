ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 114,290 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 239.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,290 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $109,361,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 27.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

