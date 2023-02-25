ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 69,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.09 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

