ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 19,877 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after acquiring an additional 413,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 4.2 %

EIX stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

