ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

PFSI stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,803,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,691 shares of company stock worth $7,512,466. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

