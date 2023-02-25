ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,354,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $218.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.69. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.