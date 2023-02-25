ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 374.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 53,697 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

