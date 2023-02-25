ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,335.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,352.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,259.52. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

