ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,687 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 65.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN opened at $28.94 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,307.33.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

