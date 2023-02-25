ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,192 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

