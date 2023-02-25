ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,206 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.68 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

