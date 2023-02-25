ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $998,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

