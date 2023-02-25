ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,490 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

EWTX stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $604.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

