ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

