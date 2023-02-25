ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1,747.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

