ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,578,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 283,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of FORM opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

